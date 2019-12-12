Seven killed, 60 injured after two Modern Coast buses collide

Seven people have been killed and 60 others injured after two Modern Coast buses collided in Kiongwani along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway, Makueni County Police Commander Joseph ole Napeiyan has said.

Five died on the spot while two succumbed to their injuries later.

Among the dead were the drivers of the two buses.

Those injured in the Thursday 2.40am collision were rushed to Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

Traffic police rushed to the scene to prevent a traffic snarl-up.

“One of the buses was heading from Malaba town while the other one was heading towards Nairobi when the accident occurred. The bus coming from Mombasa left its lane and collided with the oncoming bus,” said Mr Ole Napeiyan.

The collision happened at a blackspot which has recorded more than 10 road crashes in the last three weeks.