The prison ambulance which was involved in the road accident in Naivasha town on June 16, 2018. PHOTO | MACHARIA MWANGI

Seven people have sustained injuries after being involved in a multiple-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on the Mbaria-Kaniu road in Naivasha town.

Five hotel workers, an ambulance driver and a boda boda rider, who were involved in the freak accident, have been taken to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital.

A witness, Mr Stephen Kirigi, said the driver of the ambulance, which belongs to the prison department, was headed to Naivasha Maximum Security Prison less than three kilometres away when the accident occurred.

“The driver of the ambulance who was (allegedly) speeding at the time first hit a motorcyclist, lost control and rammed into an oncoming vehicle,” he said.

A senior officer from the Naivasha Maximum Security Prison at the crash scene said they have launched their own investigations after reports emerged that the ambulance driver was allegedly drunk.