Seven fraudsters linked to M-Pesa conning game arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested seven suspects who they have linked to cases of SIM card and M-Pesa fraud.

The seven suspects, who are aged between 21 and 28 years, were arrested on Tuesday by detectives based in Nairobi in two separate houses in Kabete, Kiambu.

More than 200 SIM cards, numerous mobile phones and several agent registration registers were recovered from the suspects.

According to the DCI, the suspects are famously known as ‘Mulot Team’.

The suspects have been identified as Victor Rono (23 years), Mercy Chepkirui, 21, Nicholas Kipkurui, 25, Wesley Kiprono, 28, Robert Kibet, 23, Faith Chepkorir, 23 and 24-year-old Felix Tanui.

The police added that the suspects are also known for defrauding unsuspecting citizens through M-Shwari withdrawals, fake M-Pesa reversal claims and M-Pesa SMS cons.

Police have launched investigations in the matter.