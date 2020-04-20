Seven arrested over spate of robberies during curfew hours

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday arrested seven suspects linked to robberies during the Covid-19 curfew in Embu town.

According to a statement on its social media pages, DCI detectives raided Shauri Village in Embu where they apprehended the seven suspected thugs.

“Following increased cases of burglary and shop breaking within Embu West conducted a raid within Shauri village,” the statement read in part.

The suspects were identified as Simon Karani Mwatu, Pius Murithi Muriuki, Kevin Gitonga Muthoni, Comfort Mukami Njeru, Pauline Wanjiru, John Kabiru and Henry Mwangangi.

Items retrieved from the suspects following the raid included TV sets, stands, beer and clothes that were stashed in sacks.

Some of the items, the detectives said, were positively identified by the owners and retained as exhibits pending arraignment of the arrested persons on Monday.

“Pursuit for other criminals connected to the crimes in the area is ongoing,” the statement further said.

Two weeks ago, the government sent out strict measures including a 7pm to 5am daily curfew in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic that has struck the globe.