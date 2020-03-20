Seven arrested as missing taxi driver’s 13 body parts found

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives have made two more arrests in the investigation on the whereabouts of a taxi driver who went missing on Sunday, February 23.

According to the detectives investigating the case, the taxi driver was reportedly lured to Ruiru town only to be abducted, tortured to death and his body dismembered into 13 pieces.

The detectives have found the 13 pieces of suspected human remains at Kijabe forest in Kiambu county. The body parts are being subjected to DNA analysis.

Police on Thursday said they had arrested two more suspects within Suswa shopping center in Narok who were found with a mobile phone suspected to have been used to call the driver.

“A DNA analysis is being conducted on the pieces. The two suspects, 24-year-old Joseph Lenguna and 22-year-old Daniel Parekire were arrested within Suswa Shopping Centre,” the statement reads in part.

Parekire was the one found in possession of the phone.

Police are pursuing more suspects in the victim’s disappearance.

On Friday, March 6, the detectives based at Ruiru arrested four suspects, Daniel Kinuthia, Erastus Maina, Isaiah Mereu and Peterson Chege all aged between 30 – 40 years, in connection with the taxi driver’s disappearance.

On Wednesday, February 26, they traced and impounded a motor vehicle with the registration number KCX 750T.

At the time, the sleuths arrested Peter Irungu Maina, 37, and Eunice Masiado Nteita, 18, in Kinangop and Suswa, respectively.