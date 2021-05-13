Senior Police officer arrested in shooting incident





A senior police officer has been arrested in relation to a shooting incident in Nairobi.

Simon Mutia Mwongela, the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCIO) at Embakasi in Nairobi, was nabbed on Thursday after he allegedly shot a security guard dead.

The officer is said to have engaged in an altercation with the guard at a lodging in Masimba, Kayole.

Witnesses told police Mwongela arrived at the lodging at about 4 am and demanded the gate to be opened for him to get in and sleep.

The guard declined to open saying it was closed prompting the DCI officer to shoot him.

The bullet hit the guard on the chest, killing him instantly.

“He had gone to the club in the morning and demanded to get in and when he was told it had been closed, he shot one bullet towards the gate, and it went through to where the guard was standing, hitting him straight on the chest, “a police officer who was at the scene said.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said investigations are ongoing to establish what caused the incident.

“He has been arrested and is now under investigation for murder,” Mutyambai confirmed.