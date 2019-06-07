Matiang’i told to explain nightclub attack on Senator and Sonko’s daughter





Senators want Interior Secretary Fred Matiang’i to explain what he is doing to ensure their safety after one of their own was attacked outside a nightclub in Kasarani on Madaraka Day.

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip is nursing deep wounds on his head after he was attacked by assailants outside Memphis Lounge.

He was with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s eldest daughter Agnes Saumu Mbuvi during the attack.

Saumu was injured on the right hand.

RISING INSECURITY

Senators on Thursday said the attack on Mr Loitiptip is a clear sign of the rising cases of insecurity in the country.

They want the Interior CS Fred Matiangi, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutymabai and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti put to task to explain what they are doing secure the country and ensure security for all.

The matter was raised by the leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo/Marakwet) through a personal statement and demanded that the Committee on Security should provide direction.

In particular, he questioned how suspects arrested in connection with the Senator Loitiptip’s attack were released on Sh20, 000 as bond, arguing that the figure is too low and suggested that this was an indication that the attack was a non-issue.

‘PROPER INVESTIGATION’

‘In this country for the last few years, suspects have been held for weeks’ or days for proper investigations to be done. Even the money used as bail is very high, how were the suspects arrested in the senator’s case released?,” Mr Murkomen wondered.

He added: “That was done so quickly, despite the fact that there is a Member of County Assembly (MCA) in Kiambu county in custody for having graffiti in his car that bears the image of a public officer and has been in the cells for over one week,” he faulted.

He disclosed that the Senator was out late watching UEFA Champions League final at the Memphis Club along Thika road and was attacked as he was walking out.

“It was very vicious that they used machetes and sustained serious cuts on the head and legs. Although he is out of danger, for how long will he be out of work to be fully recover,” he asked.

‘MOTIVE’

He continued; “Nobody knows motive of attack, whether he was attacked as senator or because of association and relationship to the good lady who is the daughter of Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.”

Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni) termed the attack an attemptED murder.

“He did not provoke anybody and I believe he was set up for beating. The committee should take the matter seriously and Speaker Ken Lusaka should speak for the institution,” Mr Kilonzo Jnr said.