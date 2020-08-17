Senators suspend debate on revenue bill to protest arrest of three colleagues
Once again, the Senate has adjourned debate on the controversial third basis of sharing revenue among counties.
This time, the adjournment was prompted by concerns on the whereabouts of three senators.
Senators Cleophas Malala (Kakamega – also the Deputy Minority Whip), Christopher Lang’at (Bomet) and Stephen Lelegwe (Samburu) are said to have been arrested under unclear circumstances.
Both Mr Malala and Dr Lang’at had their residences surrounded in the wee hours of Monday morning, while Mr Lelegwe was arrested on his way to Parliament.
Dr Lang’at was also arrested while Mr Malala remained holed up in his house in Kitengela, Kajiado for the better part of the morning, with DCI officers camping outside. He was later arrested in the afternoon.
Speaker Kenneth Lusaka ordered the committee on National Security chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji to summon Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Police IG Hillary Mutyambai and DCI Director George Kinoti to explain the whereabouts of the three.