Senator Wamatangi claims some people ‘want him dead’

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi has sensationally narrated how he recently survived an assassination attempt.

Wamatangi made the allegations during an appearance on NTV’s political talk show ‘People and Politics’ on Tuesday morning.

“It happened at a petrol station in Eldoret. A truck nearly knocked me down. Everybody who witnessed that incident screamed in shock. That was an assassination attempt,” the usually lively Wamatangi narrated to a hushed audience.

However, the senator fell short of stating the exact date and place the incident happened but hinted the attempt had a direct link in his role on the now infamous Ruaraka land scandal.

Show host Debarl Ainea and Rarieda MP Otiende Omollo, Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot, former Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo and Eseli Simiyu were part of the panel.

RUARAKA LAND SCANDAL

Last year, Wamatangi was involved in a public exchange of words with Nairobi businessman Francis Mburu who had suggested the politician was among four senators who requested for a Sh100 million bribe so as to write a favourable report on the ownership of the controversial Ruaraka land.

“Mburu should wait for his turn in court if the investigative agencies fund him culpable and stop tainting our images,” Wamatangi said back then.

Wamatangi also challenged Mburu to back up his allegations with facts and evidence.