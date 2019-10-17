Senator Mwaura protests formally over mistreatment by Secret Service agents

If President Donald Trump’s security team thought they could just shove around Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and easily get away with it, then there are in for a big shock as the senator has now officially presented a protest letter complaining about the mistreatment.

The senator took to his Facebook account on Thursday, October 17, to announce that he had delivered a formal complaint against the America’s secret service in charge of presidential protection, to the US emissary to Kenya, Kyle McCarter.

PROTEST LETTER

Mwaura also divulged that he had earlier held a meeting with US congressmen and women to discuss the same issue of discrimination and racial profiling.

“Delivering a formal protest letter concerning my profiling by the US secret service at the UN General Assembly, to the US ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter at his residence yesterday. This is a follow up to a meeting with US congressmen and women on the same,” says a section of Mwaura’s post.

The senator went on to urge his followers to boldly unite and fight discrimination irrespective of the person who commits it or their origin.

DISCRIMINATION

“We must create awareness by standing up to discrimination, no matter who commits this and from which country. We must stand in solidarity to resolve what divides us, for discrimination against anyone is discrimination to each and every one of us. We are one humanity masked by appearances and presentations. When we learn to work together, we can achieve a lot,” he said.

His move comes barely a month after the legislator painfully narrated his frustrations in the hands of the US Service agents at the United Nations, New York.

The Jubilee senator divulged that he was mistreated by the officers in three separate incidences ‘for being an albino,’ during an event held in New York which was organized by Kenyan Permanent Mission.

The senator was part of Kenyan delegation to the UN General Assembly, 74th session as well as the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.