Senator Millicent Omanga kills it with seductive dance – VIDEO





Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has set tongues wagging after she shared a video of herself dancing seductively.

The senator was dancing to one of Jaguar’s songs inside Radio Jambo studios.

In the clip, Omanga – who lost to Esther Passaris in her bid to become Nairobi’s Woman Representative – is seen swinging her hips and dancing while making a 360 degrees turn.

And as usual, Kenyans were on standby to share their opinion.

“Sonko was right, Nairobians need to go to the gym,” one user commented.

“Shake what your mama gave you,” Nina Amos added.

“Millicent Omanga Defence Force,” wrote another, without elaborating.

“Show them what your mama gave you,” Patricia Mauryn said.