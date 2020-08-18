Senator Cleophas Malala freed after riots rock Mumias – VIDEO

Anti-riot police during a protest by youths in Mumias against Senator Cleophas Malala's arrest on August 18, 2020.

The arrest of Senator Malala triggered protests among youths in Mumias town in Kakamega County on Tuesday morning.

The irate youth lit bonfires on roads and were seen chanting “no Malala, no peace”.

They also erected barricades along the busy Kakamega-Mumias road.

Senator Malala was later released from police custody unconditionally.

However, before his release, there was drama at the police station after he locked himself inside his car in protest over the manner in which he was being treated by officers.

The vocal Senator, who was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday at his home in Kitengela, Kajiado County and driven to Kakamega, had said he would not leave his vehicle until his lawyers had arrived.

Bomet Senator Christopher Lang’at and his Samburu counterpart Steve Ltumbesi Lelegwe were also arrested yesterday and driven to their respective counties for processing by police in what is widely seen by their senate colleagues as a move meant to intimidate them into changing their tough positions on the controversial revenue bill currently before the senate assembly.