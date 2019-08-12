Senate summons Yatani and Oparanya over county salaries standoff

Senate has summoned National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Controller of Budget and the Chair of the Council of Governors over the Division of Revenue Bill, 2019.

Acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, Controller of Budget, Agnes Odhiambo, and Council of Governors chairman Governor Wycliffe Oparanya are expected to appear before the Senate on Tuesday.

“I direct that the officers should appear before the Committee on Tuesday without fail,” Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki said.

The senators want Yatani and Oparanya to appear before the Senate’s Finance and Budget Committee chaired by Mandera Senator Mohamed Mohamud to discuss ways of resolving the cash crisis in the counties.

“The meeting must provide all the necessary resolutions to protect any public office that may be required to use administrative measures to unlock the stalemate so counties can start receiving money before the end of this month,” Kindiki said.

DELAYED SALARIES

The summoning comes even as 21 counties still plan to down their tools on Tuesday over delayed salaries.

The governors have sighted the Division of Revenue Bill stalemate as the reason for delayed in salaries and funding of county activities.

Senators want the counties allocated Sh335 billion in the current financial year while Members of Parliament have insisted on Sh316 billion, leading to a standoff.