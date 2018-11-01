City Hall to boost security in Nairobi with new CCTV cameras and street lights

Nairobi has already benefited from the Sh15 billion CCTV camera project by the National Government.





City Hall is set to install a set of modern CCTV cameras and streetlights in the city centre to enhance security in the capital city.

This is in addition to the county government hiring of traffic marshals who will man the many junctions across the city from where congestion starts to build up with the aim of reducing congestion in Nairobi.

Nairobi County Transport and Infrastructure executive Mohamed Dagane said that City Hall, together with National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), has established Nairobi Transport and Safety committee, in accordance with NTSA Act, 2012, to deal with security issues in Nairobi.

BODA BODA BAN

Mr Dagane said that the county has also banned boda boda riders from the Central Business District (CBD) and City Hall enforcement officers have been enforcing the ban as the riders have been accused of being a security threat and a source of congestion in the city.

He added that in collaboration with Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NAMATA) board, the county is on a recruitment process to beef its staffing in terms of capacity to help in decongesting the city.

Mr Dagane said that the county, under the Nairobi Regeneration committee, is working on various issues in terms of safety and we have also barred boda boda from the city centre which has been identified as fueling insecurity in the city.

“For a more efficient and free flow of traffic, we also plan to set up an integrated system to manage traffic lights across the whole city, starting from the city centre,” said Mr Dagane on Thursday.

EASE CONGESTION

The Transport executive added that several projects are ongoing in Nairobi County all aimed at easing congestion in the city.

He said that the county intends to convert Moi Avenue into a one way road to accommodate the traffic that will be brought by the implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit project.

“We are also working to see that all illegal termini and stages are done away with and we are going to make sure we stick to the gazette notice of May 2017 in terms of making sure that only designated termini are the ones to be used,” he said.

Mr Dagane also explained that the launch of the Muratina road in Eastleigh on Wednesday, which is one of the key missing link in decongesting the city, is one of the steps taken by City Hall. He said that the road will link General Waruinge in Eastleigh with Juja road and Thika Superhighway.

Others are Peponi road in Westlands and Langata and Ngong roads link road passing through Kibera, among other projects.