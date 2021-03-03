Security guards charged with failing to prevent theft – VIDEO

Hassan Kipchumba and Nelson Amiani at the Makadara Law Court. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

Two private security guards have been charged with theft after thieves broke into a go-down they were guarding in the Industrial Area, Nairobi, and carted away equipment worth Sh2.4 million.

They are Hassan Kipchumba Chesire and Nelson Khailwa Amiani. Police suspect they colluded with the thieves.

They were charged with breaking and entering JSM East Africa Industries stores and stealing equipment including a pressing machine, CCTV Cameras, grinder, welding machine among others all valued at Sh2,420,600. The two are also charged with failure to prevent theft.

The charge against them reads: “on March 1, 2021, jointly, knowing that thieves were stealing, failed to use all reasonable cause to prevent theft”.

They denied the charges before chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji of Makadara law courts.

They were freed on a Sh200,000 bond with a surety of similar amount.