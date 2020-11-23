Security guard shot dead during robbery at Mountain Mall





A security guard was shot and killed on Sunday evening during a robbery at Mountain Mall along Thika Road.

Kasarani DCIO Jack Owino, while confirming the incident, said the robbers made away with an unknown amount of money.

Delano Kiilu, Secretary General of Protective and Safety Association of Kenya, said the security guard identified as Wycliffe Waweru of Texas Security Company was shot at around 8:30pm while executing his duty.

Kiilu said the guard was killed after he stopped two individual who were walking out of the Mall carrying a briefcase and as he tried to stop them they shot him twice.

“He tried to stop the men upon which the thugs drew firearms and shot him in the chest and head killing the security officer instantly,” said Kiilu.

According to the police, the thugs had targeted a supermarket located within the mall.

Police are pursuing the thugs who escaped after the shooting as they also wait to retrieve CCTV footage in an effort to identify the thugs.