Security guard in trouble after carjackers use him to withdraw victim’s cash

A private security guard who aided a carjacker to withdraw money sent to his phone from a Kayole robbery and rape victim has been held for seven days, with the permission of the court.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday obtained orders to detain Michael Nyangweso Eunyusatsi pending investigations after he helped the thugs withdraw the cash at Family Bank’s Utawala branch.

The suspect, Nyangweso, works for Radar Security Services and will be detained at Kayole police station.

Detective George Wamai told Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga that Nyangweso withdrew Sh 22,000 sent to him via Mpesa after a woman was robbed of her phone and forced to disclose the PIN number to the robbers at the bank.

The detective said he needed more time to obtain and review the CCTV footage from the said bank.

Nyangweso is accused of transferring the cash to his account at the bank before withdrawing.

But the suspect told the court that he offered to help after a customer allegedly told him he had a sick wife in the car and needed to make the transaction urgently but did not have the means. He said did not know the woman in the car had been abducted.

According to Nyangweso, one of two men who had kidnapped the said woman approached him and requested if he could withdraw the cash for him because he did not have an account with the bank and he accepted.

The robbers had earlier stolen Sh 6,800 from their victim before bundling her into her car’s boot.

After receiving the cash from Nyangweso, the men are said to have proceeded to Mihang’o area where one of them raped and then abandoned her.

The detective handling the case said the woman is still recuperating at a city hospital.