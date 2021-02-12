Security guard denies burglary, attempted rape charges





A security guard who allegedly broke into a former cabinet minister’s granddaughter’s house in Nairobi at 3am was charged with burglary and attempted rape.

Dennis Mwangi Gatuu is accused of breaking into the victim’s residence in Lavington, within Dagoretti Sub County with intend to rape her on February 3.

Gatuu is also facing charges of attempting to rape the victim and committing an indecent act with her after allegedly touching her private parts without her consent in contravention of the sexual offences Act of 2006.

The security guard faces an additional charge of conspiracy to defeat justice after he allegedly switched off CCTVs at the apartment where the complainant lives.

The suspect is said to have sneaked into the victim’s house through a balcony at around 3:30am and reportedly jumped onto her bed.

She screamed for help after she woke up and found the suspect besides her and her spouse who was outside returned only to see the suspect allegedly fleeing.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives from DCI headquarters arrived at the scene and retrieved the CCTV footage that captured Gatuu allegedly gaining access to the victim’s apartment.

Gatuu denied the charges before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani.

The victim, through her lawyer, told the court that the suspect has been intimidating witnesses in the case and sought help to stop the same.

Gandani released Gatuu on a Sh500,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000 but warned him the bail and bond terms shall be cancelled if he attempts to interfere with witnesses or contact the complainant. The case will be mentioned on February 24.