Security guard charged with defiling his 17-year-old sister-in-law

A 25-year-old security guard was on Friday charged with defiling his 17-year-old sister-in-law at his rented house in Kiambiu village in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The guard, an employee of Hatari Security company, is accused of sexually assaulting the minor on December 8 after his wife left him with her siblings.

He is also facing charges of indecent act with a child.

The suspect is said to have taken advantage of his wife’s absence to commit the alleged offence.

The victim and her younger brother had been left in the house under the care of the suspect.

On the fateful day, the accused is said to have sent the minor to a nearby butchery and sent away her brother before she returned.

The victim returned only to find the brother-in-law home alone and he sent her to warm tea for him before he accosted her and dragged her to his bedroom where he reportedly committed the act in his matrimonial bed.

However, the victim’s younger brother returned and knocked on the door prompting the suspect to let go of the minor to let him in.

She later reported the suspect to his wife, her elder sister, who found her sitting outside the house dejected.

The matter was then reported to the police who launched an investigation before arresting the suspect.

He however denied the charges before Makadara senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji and was released on a bond of Sh500, 000.

Hearing of the case starts on April 15, 2020.