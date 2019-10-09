Sections of Kingara and Naivasha roads to be closed for two weeks

Motorists using Kingara and Naivasha roads in Dagoretti, Nairobi, have been notified of an impending closure of the roads to pave way for relocation of services.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura), in a public notice, has said the roads will be closed for one week each.

“We wish to inform members of the public, and moreso motorists plying Kingara and Naivasha road in Dagoretti, that the two roads will be closed for one week each,” said Kura Director-General Silas M. Kinoti.

Kingara road is scheduled to be closed on October 10 at 6am and opened on October 17 at 6am, while Naivasha road will be closed on October 17 at 6am and opened on October 24 at 6am.

Pedestrians have also been urged to avoid the said roads and instead use alternative routes.