Sections of Gikomba demolished to pave way for road expansion

Traders at Gikomba market assess their damaged stalls following demolition exercise at the market for road expansion. PHOTO | COURTESY

Traders at Gikomba market on Tuesday woke up to demolitions of their stalls to pave way for road construction.

The demolition exercise was carried out late at night by the National Youth Service under the watchful eyes of GSU officers.

The demolitions comes just two weeks after fire razed a section of the market leaving hundreds of traders counting huge loses.

Soon after the fire, the government said that the frequent incidents in the market are deliberate acts of arson warning those behind such incidents that they will face the law.

The government also promised to modernised the market infrastructure, with the first phase set to be concluded within three months.

But some of the traders claim that there has been no official communication from the Nairobi Metropolitan Services since the incident happened.

Starehe MP Charles Njagua Kanyi, also blamed the government over repeated fire incidents in Kenya’s largest open-air market.

Business at the market was further affected by a ban on mitumba as a containment measure for Covid-19. The ban has since been lifted.