Section of Nairobians to go without water for two days





Water supply in parts of Nairobi will be cut off for two days beginning Thursday morning.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said the disruption follows an emergency shutdown of Ng’ethu Water Treatment Plant to allow for repair and maintenance at Mwagu water intake.

The water company, in a statement on Wednesday, notified its customers that the interruption in water supply will commence Thursday at 6am and last until Friday 6pm.

“This will facilitate major repair and maintenance works at Mwagu water intake along Chania river from where we abstract raw water to the water treatment works in preparation of the coming short rains,” said NCWSC Managing Director Nahason Muguna.

Some of the areas to be affected include the whole City Centre and Industrial area, University of Nairobi main campus, Coco-Cola Factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Athi river EPZ.

The others to also go without water for two days are areas along Mombasa, Juja, Jogoo, Outer-ring, Kangundo, Thika and Limuru roads.

This comes barely three days after water supply in the same areas was disrupted following ongoing construction of the JKIA-Westlands expressway near Bellevue to Southern bypass.

“While every effort is being made to restore the supply of water as soon as possible, we urge all residents in the affected areas to use water sparingly,” added Muguna.