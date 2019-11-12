Section of Nairobi-Mombasa road to be closed for nine days

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) on Tuesday said a section of the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway at Mlolongo area will remain closed for the next nine days to allow for ongoing road construction.

According to KeNHA, the closure is to allow the installation of the deck of the footbridge in Mlolongo town.

“KeNHA wishes to inform the general public that a section of Mombasa Road (A8) at Mlolongo will be closed between the dates of 12th November 2019 and 20th November 2019 in order to install the deck of the footbridge in Mlolongo town,” KeNHA said in a statement.

Motorists heading to Nairobi and Mombasa have therefore been advised to use the provided diversions as directed by the signs and traffic marshals.