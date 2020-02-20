Section of Lang’ata road to be closed for two days

Sections of the busy Southern bypass at Lang’ata NHC flyover will be closed for two days to facilitate repairs.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) said the busy section of the dual carriageway will be closed on Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23, 2020.

“The closure will be in order to facilitate the removal of formwork below the bridge deck and the installation of the PVC downpipes for drainage on the ongoing Langata-Ngong Road Link,” a statement from Kuras read in part.

The authority added that the closure will be effected between 6am to 6pm for the two days.

Kura advised motorists heading to Western and to Mombasa Road to use alternative routes as will be designated by the traffic marshalls.

They called for cooperation from motorists during the closure to ensure that the repair activities take place as planned.

The section of the road was first closed in November, 2019 for four days to allow for the erection of beams.

The Sh17.1 billion, 28.6km dual carriageway with 12km slip roads and an extra 8.5km service roads was officially launched by President Mwai Kibaki in early 2012.

The Bypass was officially opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli in 2016.