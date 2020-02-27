Section of Athi River-Namanga Road to be closed for 11 days

A section of Athi River-Namanga Road will be closed to facilitate repairs which will take 11 days, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, KeNHA said that the closure is due to repair damaged bridge expansion joints.

Motorists within Nairobi and its environs have subsequently been informed of diversion of traffic along the busy road.

The agency said traffic shall be diverted from March 3 to March 13 and motorists will be required to use the old bridge.

DIVERSION

All motorists from Mombasa Road to Kitengela, Athi River or Namanga have been advised to use provided diversion through the old bridge.

Traffic from Namanga, Kitengela or Athi River will have to pass through the bridge under repair but alternate lanes will be created.

“Considering the above, pedestrians and motorists are advised to take caution and comply,” said the agencies director-general Peter Mundinia.