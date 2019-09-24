Scores of pupils stung and injured by swarm of bees – VIDEO

More than 170 children from Kanyariri Primary School, in Kiambu County are nursing injuries after being attacked by a swarm of bees at their school on Monday.

The bees descended on class four and five classrooms as the pupils were breaking for lunch at about 12:30 pm.

The pupils were taken to Wangige Health Centre for first aid treatment after the incident.

Two of them were taken to Kiambu Level 5 Hospital.

According to one parents, they were alerted of the incident by screams from the school.

But when some of them rushed to the school, they realized there was little they could do help their children.

“We were left helpless as we could not access the school. We tried to go in through the gate and fence but it was impossible,” said the parent.

Rescuers from the county government moved in with fire engines that helped repulse the bees.