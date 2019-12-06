Scores feared trapped as six-storey building collapses in Tassia Estate – VIDEO

Scores of people are feared to be trapped after a six-storey building collapsed at Tassia estate in Embakasi Ward, Embakasi East Constituency on Friday.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Philip Ndolo confirmed the incident, saying a rescue operation is underway in the residential flat that came tumbling down on Friday morning trapping an unknown number of residents inside.

Emergency rescue operations are underway even as ambulances and fire fighters are having a difficult time accessing the area due to the poor state of the roads which has been worsened by the effects of the recent heavy rains.

Residents of Tassia estate also joined in on the rescue efforts as the number of those trapped and the cause of the collapse remains unclear.

Police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.