PHOTO | FILE

A 13-year-old Standard Six pupil in Trans Nzoia County committed suicide after her mother falsely accused her of having sexual relationships with boys in the village.

Mercy Muthoni, a pupil at Tuwani Primary School, was found hanging from the rafter of her bedroom in their rented house in Tuwani village on Sunday evening.

Area assistant chief, Jackline Sitoya said that the minor left a suicide note on top of her bed saying that she ended her life because her mother had falsely accused her of having sex with boys in the village.

“The pupil quarreled with her mother after she suspected that she was in a sexual relationship with boys in the village which made her uncomfortable,” Ms Sitoya told the Nation.

Her mother, Grace Wanjiru, was not present at the time of the incident.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Samson Ole Kine confirmed the incident and said investigation is ongoing.

“We are investigating the matter to a certain the circumstances of which the minor committed suicide,” said Mr Kine.

The body was moved to Kitale county hospital mortuary.