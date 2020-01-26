Join our WhatsApp Channel
School principal dies of self-poisoning under strange circumstances

By Amina Wako January 26th, 2020 1 min read

A secondary school principal in Mbooni, Makueni County, died on Sunday morning at Makueni Referral Hospital after reportedly taking poison.

Mba Secondary School Principal reportedly took poison in his house within the school compound on Saturday night under unknown circumstances.

Confirming the incident, the school board chairman Jamaries Mutisya said a comprehensive statement will be issued after the police were done with investigations.

The body of the deceased has been transferred to the Makueni Referral Hospital mortuary.

