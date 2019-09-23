School owner explains possible cause of collapsed classroom

The residents of Nga’ndo ward in Dagoretti South on Monday morning woke up to devastating news of a collapsed classroom at Precious Talent Top School.

The 6:50am incident left seven pupil dead with more than 50 pupils admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital with serious injuries.

SEWER LINE

The school owner, Mr Moses Wainaina, attributed the morning accident to a sewer line which was recently dug behind the classrooms by Governor Mike Sonko’s administration, thus weakening the building’s foundation.

“They had good intentions to help this school but an accident has happened,” he said as he battled to calm irate parents.

Some parents at the school said they had raised concerns over the safety and stability of the building long before the accident happened.

The two-storey building that collapsed housed junior pupils but the most affected were the class six, seven and eight pupils who were on the ground floor.

INITIAL RESCUE

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, who was among the first government official to arrive at the scene, refused to address the media.

He asked for the initially investigations to be completed before issuing any statement.

Currently, a team from Directorate of Criminal Investigations are at the scene to help with investigations.

Some parents claim it took almost one hour before the emergency team got on the ground and that much of the initial rescue mission were done by the residents.