School closed after students attacked KTN journalists

Two KTN journalists were on June 3, 2019 attacked and injured in Machakos by students of St Stephen's Girls Secondary School

Two KTN journalists were on June 3, 2019 attacked and injured in Machakos by students of St Stephen's Girls Secondary School





St Stephen Girls Secondary School in Machakos has been closed following after students attacked two KTN journalists and left them seriously injured.

Ministry of Education officials led by Alice Gichana, the Assistant Director Quality Assurance and Standards, visited the school on Tuesday morning and held meetings which resolved to release the students for an early half-term break.

Even after Monday attack, school director remained defiant and even threatened to attack journalists who had arrived at the school on Tuesday to follow up on the story.

School director Charles Kioko claimed KTN journalists attacked in the school were asking for bribes.

School principal John Musyoki was on Tuesday charged before a Machakos court with assault, malicious damage to property, arson and incitement to violence.

KTN reporter Carolyne Bii, cameraman Boniface Magana and their driver Immaculate Joseph had visited the school to follow up on a story of a student who disappeared in March.

Their vehicle was burnt and camera destroyed while they sustained serious injuries.