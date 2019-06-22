Kenyans ask questions after JKUAT awards 118 PhDs on one day

The entrance to Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. PHOTO | FILE

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Friday conferred 118 graduands with doctorate degrees during the institution’s graduation ceremony.

The ceremony, which was presided over by the recently appointed Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Mathu Ndung’u, brought together 3,345 graduands from different disciplines.

But it is the number of the doctorate degrees that has raised eyebrows with several dons asking for answers from the learning institution.

Through their social media pages, they want the institution to explain how the graduands achieved them.

Renowned Kenyan-American professor of law Prof Makau Mutua questioned the institution on how genuine the PhDs were.

“How credible are the 118 PhDs awarded by JKUAT? Either they are FAKE, or academic standards there are near ZERO. Let’s end this academic FRAUD.”

Lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir also chipped in.

JKUAT as its name says is University of Agriculture & Technology. But to graduate 118 PhDs when we don’t know from it of any innovation in both fields is a monumental scandal & should be closed. JKUAT should publish the titles of alll the PhDs theses & names of the Supervisors. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) June 22, 2019

Last year, JKUAT also awarded 105 of PhD graduates.

Here comes our PhD graduates. A record total of 105!! We applaud your efforts, sacrifice and hard work that has culminated into this. The world is now yours for the taking. #JKUATPAUGrad2018 ^BT pic.twitter.com/bif5b1rkCo — Discover JKUAT (@DiscoverJKUAT) November 30, 2018

The questions arise on the intensive work behind a PhD and the number of supervisors each student must have in order to qualify.

During the Friday graduation, the chancellor said JKUAT had evolved into a formidable centre of excellence, producing top notch scholars and innovative students.

Nairobi News has reached out to JKUAT for a comment.