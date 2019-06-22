Join our WhatsApp Channel
Kenyans ask questions after JKUAT awards 118 PhDs on one day

June 22nd, 2019 1 min read

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Friday conferred 118 graduands with doctorate degrees during the institution’s graduation ceremony.

The ceremony, which was presided over by the recently appointed Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Mathu Ndung’u, brought together 3,345 graduands from different disciplines.

But it is the number of the doctorate degrees that has raised eyebrows with several dons asking for answers from the learning institution.

Through their social media pages, they want the institution to explain how the graduands achieved them.

Renowned Kenyan-American professor of law Prof Makau Mutua questioned the institution on how genuine the PhDs were.

“How credible are the 118 PhDs awarded by JKUAT? Either they are FAKE, or academic standards there are near ZERO. Let’s end this academic FRAUD.”

Lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir also chipped in.

Last year, JKUAT also awarded 105 of PhD graduates.

The questions arise on the intensive work behind a PhD and the number of supervisors each student must have in order to qualify.

During the Friday graduation, the chancellor said JKUAT had evolved into a formidable centre of excellence, producing top notch scholars and innovative students.

Nairobi News has reached out to JKUAT for a comment.

