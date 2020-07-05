Sarova Stanley’s Thorn Tree restaurant closed after employees contract Covid-19

Sarova Stanley Hotel on Saturday temporarily closed the Thorn Tree restaurant after two employees tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the hotel said the two employees are in a stable condition and in isolation.

ISOLATION

“Sarova Hotels and Resorts confirms that two of our employees at Sarova Stanley Thorn Tree Café have tested positive for Covid-19. The two are currently in a stable condition and in isolation as per the ministry of Health guidelines,” the hotel said.

The hotel added that the restaurant will remain closed to allow teams to implement health, safety and compliance protocols which include fumigation and disinfection of the entire hotel as per the Covid-19 protocols.

“We would like to assure all our stakeholders that Sarova Hotels and Resorts continue to diligently and strictly adhere to the Ministry of health protocols and guidelines,” the hotel said.

REOPENED

Last week, the restaurant was reopened to the public for indoor dining for the first time since restaurants were shut down due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country three months ago in a bid to tame the spread of the virus.

The restaurants located at Sarova Stanley was operating between 7am-7.30pm daily for dine-in and also offered take away as well as delivery services in line with a larger strategy of the business to open in phases starting with its restaurants

In recent times, the hotel has only been attending to in-house guests following directives from the authorities and providing take away services and delivery options which it will continue to offer.