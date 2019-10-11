Sarah Wairimu released on Sh2m cash bail

The court has freed Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, the prime suspect in the murder of her husband, Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen, on cash bail of Sh2 million.

Alternatively, she has been directed to deposit bond of Sh4 million and two sureties of Sh2 million each.

Justice Stella Mutuku says the prosecution has not provided compelling reasons to deny her bail.

But before she is released, the court says her parents should file testimonials stating that they are willing to accommodate her.

This is after the court barred her from accessing her matrimonial home, unless with permission from the court, stating why she wants to be in the home.

The DPP’ says he will appeal against the decision, freeing her on bail.