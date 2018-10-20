Former 'Tahidi High' actress, Sarah Hassan on and her husband Martin Dale on their wedding day on February 25, 2017. FILE PHOTO

Gorgeous Kenyan actress Sarah Hassan has revealed why she still doesn’t have a child almost two years since she got married.

The former Tahidi High actress, got married to her long time fiancé Martin Dale at a colourful garden wedding on February 25, 2017.

Their blissful invite only wedding ceremony took place at the Lush garden in Karura Forest, Westlands in Nairobi.

“I do want to have children. It’s something we have discussed, but I won’t say how many or when. I believe when the time is right it will happen,” Sarah explained in a recent interview with True Love magazine.

Soon after their wedding the couple relocated to the United States where Dale works as the Deputy Director of Evidence for Implementation at Population Services International (PSI).

The move also offered Sarah an opportunity to further her acting career studies.