Santa Sonko criss-crossing city donating foodstuff after ouster





Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been on a festive mood since his ouster as City Hall boss spreading Christmas cheer to Nairobi residents.

The former Makadara MP has been distributing different food items to city residents as he aims to cover all the 17 sub-Counties in Nairobi.

Four days after his impeachment, Mr Sonko headed to Starehe to distribute foodstuff to the less fortunate in the capital city.

He then headed to Makadara, Dagorreti North and South, Kibra, Westlands, Embakasi Central and North and Ruaraka for the same.

“Watu wangu as we usher this festive season to celebrate the birth of Christ Jesus, I wish to encourage you all to extend your generosity and kindness, however little, to your neighbours and community. As Mother Teresa once said, “It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving”,” said Governor Sonko.

This is part of the former governor’s trend of donating foodstuff to needy families every festive season between December 20 and 25.

On Wednesday, Mr Sonko headed to Dandora Dumpsite, Grogon, Kaloleni, Korogoco, Kibra, Lucky Summer and Baba Dogo on the same mission.

“O God, You are the preserver of men, and the keeper of our lives. On behalf of all fellow Kenyans We commit ourselves to Your perfect care on the journey that awaits us during this Christmas season. We pray for a safe and auspicious journey,” he posted on social media.

On Thursday, the food donation procession covered Jericho, Muthurwa, Pangani, Kariokor, Ngara South B, CBD, Hamza, Kariobangi and Dallas.