Samsung Electronics East Africa has opened an ultra-modern store at Mirage Tower in Westlands, Nairobi.

During the official opening ceremony on Wednesday, Head of Consumer Electronics, Samuel Odhiambo, said opening of the new store is in line with the company’s effort to improve shoppers’ experience and expand its retail network.

“Samsung Electronics is committed to giving its consumers the best. This ultra-modern store will showcase our product portfolio which includes QLED TVs, twin cooling refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens and our recently introduced HotBlast technology which brings a whole new way of cooking to Kenya,” said Odhiambo.

He added that their consumers visiting the store will also have a chance to interact with their innovations which have embraced connectivity and convergence.

Over the past few years, Samsung Electronics has been keen on improving its products to make them more interactive with consumers.

According to Mr Odhiambo, the new store will only stock consumer electronics and will give consumers a chance to explore the new innovations in consumer electronics which Samsung is driving.

The opening of the store brings the number of Samsung outlets to 27 countrywide, with the electronics keen on increasing this number for the convenience of their consumers.