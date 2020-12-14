Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda welcomes baby girl





Samburu MP Naisula Lesuuda and her husband Robert Kiplagat have welcomed their first bundle of joy two years into their union.

The new mom confirmed their daughter was named Enzi Chelimo Melau Koitaba and defined the meaning of the name as; Enzi-Powerful, Chelimo – Born in the morning, and Melau – The one who never lacks.

Sharing the news on her Facebook page, the politician happily expressed her excitement on the delivery of her daughter, as well as thanking her friends for being able to attend to her all through the nine-month period until she finally delivered.

The Samburu West MP also revealed that her daughter’s birth was a prophecy by her grandmother, who gifted them a handmade baby doll during their wedding in 2018.

“During our wedding, grandma’s gift was this beautiful doll meaning this was her prayer for us. It has come to pass. To think that initially, grandma was making a boy doll then it broke and she abandoned the project to make a girl it was prophetic. We are elated,” she wrote.

She said they counted the months, weeks, days and the day was finally here. “We give you praise and honour Lord at all times. You have been Gracious and Faithful,” said Naisula.

On Monday, she revealed that her daughter who was born on Friday shares a birthday with the late Roseline Lesaibile.

Lesaibile was a Gospel singer and a Nominated Member of County Assembly in Samburu, who died in August 2020.

“What a great gift, may she grow to fear the Lord, be a strong woman of faith, a loving leader and gain favor before men and women but most importantly before God.”

She added, “Shine on mummy ai, I love you and miss you sana. You spirit lives on in your music and in Baby Enzi I will never forget you. I remember how you always prayed that I may hold the fruit of my womb one day. Am sure you are smiling down at us. Continue Resting in Peace.”

Lesuuda wedded Kiplagat on November 17, 2018, in a lavish wedding ceremony attended by prominent Kenyan leaders; Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Baringo County Senator Gideon Moi and media personality Jacque Maribe.