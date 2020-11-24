Salonist charged with stealing Sh2.3 million jewelry from friends who hosted her





A salonist who allegedly stole jewelry worth Sh2.3 million from her friends, including a guardian angel who housed her when she was unable to pay rent, has been charged with theft.

Isabella Kipchumba is accused of stealing a gold necklace and bangle worth Sh100,000, a diamond necklace valued at around Sh350,000 and a Philippine watch, all valued at Sh1.3 million from Rejah Kejiadu in Lavington Estate, Nairobi on November 1.

Ms Kipchumba is also accused of stealing gold worth Sh311,900 and assorted jewelry all valued at Sh1 million from Anei Achol Malong Awan on diverse dates between August and November in Lavington.

She had met Ms Awan at a salon where she used to work and they later became friends.

Ms Awan is said to have allowed her to move into her house together with her daughter after she became broke and later gave her close to Sh100,000 to clear her rent arrears.

They would visit each other regularly and go clubbing at B Club together frequently before Ms Awan returned to South Sudan.

Ms Kipchumba is said to have continued visiting Ms Awan’s house, each time getting her house keys from her sister until she returned only to find the jewelry missing.

She reported the matter to police and during a search at Ms Kipchumba’s house, the various items belonging to Kejiadu were allegedly recovered.

Ms Kipchumba has however denied the theft charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke of Kibera law courts.

She was released on a bond of Sh500,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on December 7.