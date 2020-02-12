Sally Kosgei: I prepared Moi’s speech in case Uhuru lost

The late President Daniel arap Moi’s one time Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of Public Service, Dr Sally Kosgei, has revealed the great lengths to which former head of state went to hand over power in 2002 when Kanu lost to the opposition.

Speaking while eulogizing Mzee Moi at the burial ceremony in Kabarak, Dr Kosgei said at the time there was no doubt that Moi was planning to hand over power.

“When Mzee (Moi) won the elections in 1997, I am the one that prepared his speech. It had five paragraphs and most of them began with ‘In my last term of office’.” recalled Kosgei.

“During the (2002) elections, I prepared two speeches for the same function. Mzee was to read one of the speeches if Uhuru Kenyatta wins and the other if the results of the elections did not go his way,” she said.

Dr Kosgei was one of the most powerful state officers during Mzee Moi’s tenure.

She served as the Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of Public Service, a position now occupied by Joseph Kinyua. She also served as a Member of Parliament for Aldai constituency.