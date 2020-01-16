Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Sakaja: Contractor to start repairing Kasarani road ‘in the next one hour’

By Brian Okinda January 16th, 2020 1 min read

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja says he has agreed with the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) that a contractor will be on site in the “next one hour” to repair the dilapidated Kasarani-Mwiki Road.

The process of dualing of the road, he said, will come in due course.

He appealed to all operators of  public service vehicles to resume services by Thursday afternoon.

Mr Sakaja says together with the Presidential Delivery Unit, he will personally monitor the progress of repair of the road.

Transport along the busy road has been paralysed for four days as matatu operators protested its poor condition.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Here is the reason why aircraft carrying tourists had to...