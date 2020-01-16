Sakaja: Contractor to start repairing Kasarani road ‘in the next one hour’

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja says he has agreed with the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) that a contractor will be on site in the “next one hour” to repair the dilapidated Kasarani-Mwiki Road.

The process of dualing of the road, he said, will come in due course.

He appealed to all operators of public service vehicles to resume services by Thursday afternoon.

Mr Sakaja says together with the Presidential Delivery Unit, he will personally monitor the progress of repair of the road.

Transport along the busy road has been paralysed for four days as matatu operators protested its poor condition.