Here is Sakaja’s take on proposed car free days

By Evelyne Musambi Wednesday, January 30th, 2019 1 min read

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja has spoken out on the plan to have two car free days a week.

After days of silence from the county leadership, the senator has become the first leader to speak against implementation of the proposal.

Sakaja held a meeting with representatives from the Ministry of Transport, police, county government and hawkers to deliberate on the proposal.

After the meeting he wrote, “I have advised them to put off the exercise to allow for better planning and proper public participation.”

The plan was to kick off starting February with Wednesdays and Saturdays as the proposed car free days.

Governor Mike Sonko has been silent over the proposal and is away in the United Kingdom where he attended a match and a global forum.

Evelyne Musambi

Evelyne Musambi is a web reporter for Nairobi News. She is a trained journalist and is passionate about human interest stories.

