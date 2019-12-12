Sakaja calls for Special Sitting in Senate to discuss imminent crisis in Nairobi

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has written to the Speaker of the Senate Ken Lusaka requesting for a Special Sitting to discuss the situation of Nairobi County.

This comes after Wednesday’s court ruling by Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Douglas Ogoti at the Milimani Law Courts where Governor Mike Sonko was barred from accessing county offices unless accompanied by an investigating officer or any other authorised person.

When accompanied to his office, Sonko will only be allowed to pick up his personal belongings.

In light of the above ruling, Senator Sakaja wrote to Speaker Lusaka raising concerns on how the county will be run in the interim period since it does not have a deputy governor in place.

“The exceptional situation that has arisen affects Nairobi City County and indeed creates an unprecedented state of affairs that requires the urgent attention of the Senate during this period between two sessions,” Sakaja said in his letter.

“This is, therefore, to request you to exercise your jurisdiction under Standing Order No.1 and call for an urgent Special Sitting of the Senate in order for the Senate to discuss the exceptional situation prevailing in Nairobi with the aim of giving direction and/or resolving to take legal or legislative action in the interest of Nairobi residents,” he added the letter dated December 11, 2019.

The Senate adjourned last week for two months long recess until February 11, 2019 when they will return for the start of the 2020 calendar.