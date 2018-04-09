Safaricom's Sylvia Mulinge who has been appointed the managing director of Vodacom Tanzania. PHOTO | NATION

Safaricom’s director of consumer business unit Sylvia Mulinge has been appointed the managing director of Vodacom Tanzania.

A statement by Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore announced Monday that Ms Mulinge will be taking over from Mr Ian Ferrao on June 1.

She will be replaced at Safaricom by Charles Kare Wanjohi in an interim capacity, and who will be reporting directly to the CEO, the statement added.

“Throughout her 17-year career [Ms Mulinge] has built a reputation as one of Kenya’s outstanding business leader, a mentor and go-getter, qualities that we at Safaricom have benefited greatly from and will deeply miss. She will leave behind a very strong team,” Mr Collymore said.