Safaricom to give free airtime, bundles to medics

Safaricom is set to roll out a free communication package for health workers, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi has said.

The package will include three months of internet bundles and airtime.

Dr Mwangangi on Tuesday thanked the mobile network for its continued support in helping the government during the pandemic through their generous contributions.

“Let me also acknowledge the contribution of mobile network providers and in particular our national carrier Safaricom through its foundation and other donations that have come so far, they have contributed close to Sh10 million for thermo-scanners,” Dr Mwangangi said.

She added: “And they have also helped us in expanding our screening capabilities. Additionally, Safaricom will be supporting health care workers and is in the process of rolling out a free communication package. This package will include three months of internet bundles and airtime for our health care workers and will form part of the comprehensive package.”

Safaricom’s coronavirus goodies includes the waiver of sending money charges of below Sh1000.

Also they rolled out the Bonga for Good, an initiative that enables customers use Bonga Points to pay for essential goods and services.