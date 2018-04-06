A man makes a phone call next to a Safaricom logo. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL

Safaricom will interrupt some services on Saturday and Sunday carry out a second phase of maintenance.

This is the second phase of the maintenance and will affect availability of data bundle purchase, Flex bundle purchase, SIM swaps, product purchase, and Okoa Jahazi.

In a statement, Strategy Director Joseph Ogutu said the availability of all top ups, all balance enquiries, data bundle purchase, outgoing international voice and SMS will also be impacted.

“All other services including voice, data, M-Pesa and SMS will remain available at all times,” Mr Ogutu said.

Safaricom currently has more than 29 million customers on its network.