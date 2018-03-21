Mobile service provider Safaricom and the Department of Criminal Investigation have launched a manhunt for a cyberbully who has been sending nude photos to Members of Parliament.

This comes after Murang’a County Woman Representative Sabina Chege complained that a scammer had been using a telephone number registered in her name to extort money from MPs and cabinet secretaries.

During an appearance before the Committee on Administration and National Security, Safaricom executives and the Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti were hard pressed to explain why they had taken so long to address the matter despite numerous complaints.

POWERFUL SPONSORS

Mr Kinoti appealed to the committee to protect DCI officers because some of those behind cyber bullying are “powerful individuals”.

“We have the capacity to deal with these matters. Some of the sponsors behind the crimes are among us. We will act, that’s what I’m promising,” said Mr Kinoti.

Safaricom also said that it will be calling popular members of the public and VIPs to confirm from them their details if they are registering new lines.

Several MP’s have come out to narrate how they have been cyberbullied by people seeking funds and others sending them nude photos.

Last week, two university students and a personal assistant to a Member of Parliament were arrested and charged with cyber-bullying lawmakers and extortion.

The three Mr Derick Kimutai Ng’etich, Mr Edwin Ndiritu Warukira and Derick Ochieng Ogayo were charged before Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, a day after MPs revealed that they were targets of cyber-bullying and electronic extortion gangs.



