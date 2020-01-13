Safaricom ordered to share M-Pesa details of missing Congolese taxi driver

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has obtained orders compelling telecommunications firm Safaricom to share M-Pesa account details of a missing Congolese taxi driver who disappeared three weeks ago.

Gasore Banganza, was reported missing on December 19, 2019. His phone was used to transfer money on December 18, 2019 before he was reported missing the next day.

Constable Patrick Wachira of Kayole DCI offices sought orders before Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga of the Makadara Law Courts to be supplied with registration details of the holder of the number that received the cash.

The orders are directed to liaison officer.

Banganza was operating a taxi (reg no KCT 510N) at Kayole B Centre before his brother Jackson Munini reported his disappearance at Kayole Police Station and has never been seen since then.