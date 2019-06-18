Safaricom introduces ‘Reverse Call’ enabling callers to transfer costs to receiver





Safaricom on Tuesday introduced ‘Reverse Call’ feature which will enable subscribers to enable a caller to transfer the cost of a call to the receiver.

The service which was popular in the 90’s and during the days of fixed landlines will now see mobile users add ‘#’ before the number they are calling.

“At Safaricom, we maintain our commitment to always provide our customers with relevant products in line with their needs. This innovation is in line with this commitment and has been tailored to mirror the relationships between our customers with a goal of empowering them to always remain connected with their loved ones,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Safaricom Chief Customer Officer.

HOW IT WORKS

How this works is one will just add a # before the phone number you’re dialing, for instance, to transfer the cost of the call to 0722000000, a customer will dial #0722000000.

They will then get the call, but first hear a voice prompt alerting them that they will be billed for the call at the normal call rates.

Once they pick the call, they will receive a voice prompt asking them to key in “1” to accept the reverse call or “2” to decline but it will not work if the person being called lacks airtime.

The service is only available for on-net calls and will not be applicable for off-net, roaming and international calls.

The ‘Reverse Call’ feature is similar to the existing “Please Call Me” service which enables a customer to send five free messages to other customers requesting for a call back.