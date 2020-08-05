Safaricom extends free communication offer to front-line healthcare workers

A health worker collects a sample from a resident during coronavirus mass testing in Kawangware, Nairobi, on May 1, 2020. AFP PHOTO

Safaricom has extended monthly communication service to more than 5,500 front-line health workers which will enable them to call and use the internet for free. The extension comes after the expiry of the initial one which has lapsed.

The front-line healthcare workers will receive an equivalent of 195 Terabytes of data, 10 million voice call minutes and 33 million SMSs allocated to the 5,529 workers as identified by the Ministry of Health.

Each health worker is set to continue receiving a monthly bundle consisting of 12GB data, 600 minutes and 2,000 SMSs for an additional three months.

“Health workers are our first line of defense, and the continued support from Safaricom is a big boost to our containment efforts. More resources are required to enable the frontline teams safeguard the health of Kenyans, and we look forward to a continued partnership in the fight against Covid-19,” said Dr Rashid Aman, Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Health.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said the gallant health workers at the front line of the Covid-19 battle are the first line of defence against the pandemic and their dedication to serving the country has helped slow down infections in communities.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Safaricom has implemented various initiatives to support health workers. Through its philanthropic arms, the M-Pesa and Safaricom Foundations, Safaricom has invested over Sh42 million towards providing personal protective equipment (PPEs) to health workers in 17 counties.

FRONTLINE TEAMS

While announcing the extension on Wednesday, Joseph Ogutu, Chief Special Projects Officer, Safaricom and Chairperson, Safaricom Foundation said that the nation is behind the health workers as they continue playing a crucial role of managing the pandemic, and Safaricom is honoured to play a part in ensuring they are protected.

“Our aim is to keep the country going and we will continue working with the government and other partners to support the frontline teams,” Ogutu said.

At the same event, Samsung Electronics East Africa also donated 500 Samsung Galaxy A2 Core smartphones worth Sh3.8 million towards improving communication and to monitor and aid the movement of testing and care teams.

“Our contribution of these smartphones to the Ministry of Health is designed to better equip the brave, frontline responders. It is to them we owe our thanks,” said Charles Kimari, Director of Mobile, Samsung Electronics East Africa.